Early Deadlines

The Lincoln County News office will be closed Monday, July 5 in observance of the Fourth of July.

The deadline for letters to the editor and press releases – normally 5 p.m. Monday – is 5 p.m., Friday, July 2 for the July 8 edition. The deadline for advertisements is noon Friday.

To submit an advertisement, letter to the editor, or press release, email ads@lcnme.com (advertisements) or info@lcnme.com (letters and press releases); send a fax to 563-3127; send mail to P.O. Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543; or visit the office at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle.

For more information, contact the office at 563-3171 or info@lcnme.com.

