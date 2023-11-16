Early Deadlines

The Lincoln County News will publish a day early the week of Thanksgiving.

The deadline for letters to the editor and press releases will be 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 for the Thanksgiving edition. The deadline for ads is noon on Nov. 17.

The Lincoln County News office will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 23-24.

To submit an ad, letter to the editor, or press release, email ads@lcnme.com or info@lcnme.com or visit the office at 116 Mills

Road in Newcastle. Letters and press releases may also be faxed to 563-3127 or mailed to P.O. Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

For more information, call the office at 563-3171 or email info@lcnme.com.

