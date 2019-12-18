The Lincoln County News will publish a day early the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s Day: Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Tuesday, Dec. 31.

The deadline for letters to the editor and press releases – normally 5 p.m. Monday – is 8 a.m., Monday, Dec. 23 for the Christmas edition and 8 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30 for the New Year’s edition. The deadline for ads is noon, Friday, Dec. 20 and noon, Friday, Dec. 27: ads@lcnme.com or 563-3171.

To submit a letter to the editor or press release, email to info@lcnme.com; fax to 563-3127; mail to P.O. Box 36, Damariscotta, ME, 04543; use the submission forms at lcnme.com; or visit the office at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle.

For more information, contact the office at 563-3171 or info@lcnme.com.

