The Lincoln County News will print a day early the week of Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.

For the Nov. 12 edition, the deadline for letters to the editor and press releases — normally 5 p.m. Monday — is 8 a.m., Monday, Nov. 9. The deadline for ads is noon, Friday, Nov. 6: ads@lcnme.com or 563-3171.

To submit a letter to the editor or press release, email info@lcnme.com; send a fax to 563-3127; send mail to P.O. Box 36, Damariscotta, ME, 04543; use the submission forms at lcnme.com; or visit the office at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle.

For more information, contact the office at 563-3171 or info@lcnme.com.

