Early Deadlines: Thanksgiving

at

The Lincoln County News will publish a day early the week of Thanksgiving (Tuesday, Nov. 23).

The deadline for letters to the editor and press releases – normally 5 p.m. Monday – is 8 a.m., Monday, Nov. 22 for the Thanksgiving edition. The deadline for ads is noon, Friday, Nov. 19: ads@lcnme.com or 563-3171.

To submit a letter to the editor or press release, email to info@lcnme.com; fax to 563-3127; mail to P.O. Box 36, Damariscotta, ME, 04543; use the submission forms at lcnme.com; or visit the office at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle.

For more information, contact the office at 563-3171 or info@lcnme.com.

