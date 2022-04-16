Earth Day Cleanup in Jefferson

Earth Day is April 22 and Saturday, April 23 all are invited to join Midcoast Conservancy to clean up a new addition to its beautiful West Branch Preserve in Jefferson from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The forest at the site is congested with tires, old piping, and other junk, and needs help from generous community members to reach its full potential. A few hours of collective elbow grease will transform this piece of land into valuable wildlife habitat that will remain healthy and protected in perpetuity.

Pizza, snacks, coffee, and drinks will be provided, though participants are encouraged to bring their own water bottles.

Participants should wear layers and sturdy shoes that can get wet and muddy and bring leather work gloves. A few extra pairs will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for those who do not have any. Participants should be prepared to lift and move large objects like tires and wooden boards.

This event is located behind 612 N. Mountain Road in Jefferson. Volunteers are asked to park on the street and follow the posted signs to the cleanup area or on Mariner Lane.

Midcoast Conservancy is grateful to Riverside Disposal for providing a dumpster, to BDS Waste Disposal for providing tire-recycling services, and to Ideal Portable Toilets for providing the necessary nature-break accommodations.

Due to the hazards associated with junk removal, this activity is limited to people ages 12 and older. The rain date is Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registrants will be notified via email in the event of a rain delay.

Registration is required and all participants will be required to complete and sign a liability waiver at the event. To sign up, go to midcoastconservancy.org/events-list/earth-day-cleanup.

Midcoast Conservancy is a vibrant regional land trust that works to protect vital lands and waters on a scale that matters and to inspire wonder and action on behalf of all species and the earth.

For more information, go to midcoastconservancy.org or call 389-5150.

