Ecumenical Food Pantry Makes Thanksgiving Possible Submitted article

The Ecumenical Food Pantry is preparing Thanksgiving baskets for those who are food challenged in Lincoln County. (Photo courtesy Jennifer Ober)

One of the most important initiatives volunteers have at the Ecumenical Food Pantry is preparing Thanksgiving baskets for those who are food-challenged in Lincoln County.

In 2021, 240 families in the towns of Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Dresden, Newcastle, Nobleboro, South Bristol, Waldoboro, and Whitefield received a Thanksgiving basket. Residents who live in one of these towns should register at the local town hall to receive one this year.

To make a donation to support this initiative, send it to: Ecumenical Food Pantry, P.O. Box 46, Newcastle, ME 04553, or go to newcastlefoodpantry.org and click on the Thanksgiving Baskets donation tab.

