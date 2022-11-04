One of the most important initiatives volunteers have at the Ecumenical Food Pantry is preparing Thanksgiving baskets for those who are food-challenged in Lincoln County.

In 2021, 240 families in the towns of Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Dresden, Newcastle, Nobleboro, South Bristol, Waldoboro, and Whitefield received a Thanksgiving basket. Residents who live in one of these towns should register at the local town hall to receive one this year.

To make a donation to support this initiative, send it to: Ecumenical Food Pantry, P.O. Box 46, Newcastle, ME 04553, or go to newcastlefoodpantry.org and click on the Thanksgiving Baskets donation tab.

