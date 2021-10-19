Ecumenical Food Pantry Makes Thanksgiving Possible

The Ecumenical Food Pantry is once again making Thanksgiving possible for upwards of 200 families in Midcoast Maine with turkeys and fixings from Main Street Grocery, fresh produce from local farms, and help from the pantries of eight sponsoring churches.

Last year 226 baskets were prepared, picked up by the towns of Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Dresden, Newcastle, Nobleboro, South Bristol, Waldoboro and Whitefield, and were delivered to food insecure families in those towns.

Without all the individual, as well as local business donations, this initiative would not be possible. If you wish to contribute, mail a check to: Ecumenical Food Pantry, P.O. Box 46, Newcastle, ME 04553, or by click on the “Donate Thanksgiving Basket” button at newcastlefoodpantry.org.

If you live in the town of Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Dresden, Newcastle, Nobleboro, South Bristol, Waldoboro, or Whitefield and would like to receive a Thanksgiving basket, register at your town hall by Tuesday, Nov. 9.

