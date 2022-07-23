The Ecumenical Food Pantry in Newcastle is in need of large, grocery-size reusable bags as well as paper grocery bags with rope style handles.

Weekly distributions of food to Lincoln County residents uses an awful lot of bags. The pantry’s supply of reusable bags dwindled during the pandemic and has yet to recover. The pantry needs donations of new and clean reusable bags, the large grocery bag size only, please. In addition the pantry loves the paper grocery bags with the rope handles used by Hannaford’s pick up program.

Bags can be dropped at The Second Congregational Church, at 51 Main St. in Newcastle, on Monday or Tuesday mornings (8-9 a.m. the best times). To make other arrangements, call 563-1311.

