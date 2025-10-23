Ecumenical Food Pantry Seeks Donations For Thanksgiving Basket Program

Usually, at this time of year, the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Newcastle asks for the community’s support for its Thanksgiving basket initiative.

This year, the pantry again asks for support of the program while reminding all it does much more than hand out the 350 Thanksgiving baskets. It provides food and basic necessities for the average families and its backpack program provides weekend food for elementary school children.

The cost of food has risen dramatically this year taking a bigger bite of personal finances and out of the budget of the Ecumenical Food Pantry, an entirely volunteer-run organization. Any donations, which will be gratefully appreciated, will go directly to purchase food and supplies for the pantry.

To donate, go to newcastlefoodpantry.org or by mail a check or money order to the pantry at P.O. Box 46, Newcastle, ME 04553. With donations, some generous grants, and support from local farms, groceries, and state agencies, the Ecumenical Food Pantry hopes to help food-insecure neighbors manage to avoid hunger for themselves and their families.

