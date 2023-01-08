Edgecomb Community Church will not be serving Tuesday lunches for the months of January, February and March.

Tuesday lunches will resume again in April. However, the church will be open the first and third Tuesdays in January, February, and March from 10 a.m. to noon for anyone who would like to drop by for a visit and/or to have access to the Little Corner Food Pantry.

Coffee and refreshments will be available.

Edgecomb Community Church is located at 15 Cross Point Road, Edgecomb. For more information, call 882-4060.

