Edgecomb Community Church Reopens Thrift Store, Resumes Lunches

The Edgecomb Community Church’s Thrift Store, which has been closed for the winter months, will reopen Tuesday, April 5. Its hours will be as last year: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Also resuming is the Tuesday lunch program, which will begin at noon on April 5. A hearty lunch of split-pea soup, French bread pizza, and rhubarb upside-down cake will be served at no charge, but donations are always accepted.

Lunches will be served the first and third Tuesdays of each month.

