Edgecomb Community Church Thankful Tree

The Edgecomb Community Church has put up a special holiday tree in front of the church building. The Thankful Tree is a way for community members to recognize the many things they are grateful for during the pandemic.

All are invited to tie a note onto the tree, or perhaps a photograph of their family, or a special pandemic handmade ornament, or a prayer of gratitude, or a prayer of remembrance. Creativity is encouraged — the possibilities for thankfulness are endless!

The Thankful Tree will be left up until the end of the month.

