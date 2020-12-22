Advanced Search
Edgecomb Community Church Thankful Tree

at

The Edgecomb Community Church Thankful Tree is ready for community members to add messages, ornaments, and photographs to express thankfulness.

The Edgecomb Community Church has put up a special holiday tree in front of the church building. The Thankful Tree is a way for community members to recognize the many things they are grateful for during the pandemic.

All are invited to tie a note onto the tree, or perhaps a photograph of their family, or a special pandemic handmade ornament, or a prayer of gratitude, or a prayer of remembrance. Creativity is encouraged — the possibilities for thankfulness are endless!

The Thankful Tree will be left up until the end of the month.

