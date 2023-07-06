Edgecomb Eddy Students Say Thanks, Give Back to the Community

As the result of the generosity of donors, Laurie Brown’s sixth graders at Edgecomb Eddy School were able to cover all the costs of the annual spring trip to Boston. They hope to pay it forward, but first want to thank the community for its support.

Fundraising began in the fall at the school’s Trunk-or-Treat event, where students sold Polaroid snapshots at their corn-themed photo booth, based on last summer’s viral internet meme, “It’s Corn!” At the fortune teller’s booth, Mystical Madame looked into her crystal ball and spun predictions for wide-eyed customers.

The students and parents held bake sales during numerous school events, including the Healthy Kids of Lincoln County Family Games and Pizza night. The PTC allowed the class to have a silent auction during the annual raffle and book fair.

When the weather warmed up, sixth graders sold popsicles at recess, with some parents and teachers buying the cold treats for an entire class at a time.

In the end, the students had earned more than enough for tickets for the train, the Museum of Science, and the Duck Tour through the city. Determined to fulfill their promise to donors, they used the remaining money for the benefit of the school community.

Since one of their school jobs is to raise and lower the flags every day, students decided to purchase new American and Maine flags, durable enough to withstand the strong winds that come up from the Sheepscot.

Reflecting on people who had helped them through their years at the school, the students decided to use some of their funds to purchase a forsythia bush in memory of former reading teacher Debbie Beam, who had passed away when they were in second or third grade.

The class used some funds to send their well wishes for a speedy recovery to a staff member who isn’t feeling well. The remaining money was distributed to the budgets of the art, library, and music departments, to benefit future students with the richness of the humanities.

The trip to Boston and all that led up to it are experiences that will leave a powerful impression on these now-middle schoolers. They want to express their gratitude to everyone who helped them achieve their goals.

