Edgecomb Fire Department Open House April 19, 2022 at 12:15 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWaldoboro Fire Department Open HouseWaldoboro American Legion Open HouseEaster Bunny at Waldoboro Egg HuntInaugural Pemaquid Beach Triathlon in 2018Broad Arrow Farm to Host Business After Hours Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!