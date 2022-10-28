This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This fall, Hearty Roots will resume its outing club for young adventurers.

Each week, outing club participants meet at a local trail in small groups to bike, hike, practice outdoor skills and, in true Hearty Roots style, reflect on their experiences in their journals. These immersive programs help club members connect with themselves, their peers, and the natural beauty around them.

Because self-esteem building and reflection can sometimes be hard to do in a group, Hearty Roots offers Taproot Adventures, a one-on-one experience for kids challenged by emotional regulation and deepened friendships. This stepping stone program is designed to prepare participants for positive inclusion in the outing club and beyond.

Kids can work on social-emotional skill development and mindfulness activities while adventuring outdoors for nature-based learning. Taproots Adventures begin soon.

Join Hearty Roots for a monthly pop-up camp to explore local lands. Hearty Roots first fall pop-up is planned for Friday, Nov. 11.

Be on the lookout for details about Heart Roots Damariscotta-based outing club. For more information go to heartyroots.org, or email Haley at haley@heartyroots.org.

