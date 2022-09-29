Fall Marine Ecology Field Research Opportunity for High School Students Submitted article September 29, 2022 at 12:10 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCommunity Invited to Shellfish Discussion at the Darling Marine CenterSummer Marine Ecology Research Opportunity for High School StudentsMarine Ecology Research Opportunity for HS StudentsMarine Center Invites Harvesters to Take Part in Shellfish ProjectLunch and Learn with Heather Leslie Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!