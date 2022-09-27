The team at Full Circle Direct Primary Care in Damariscotta is proud to welcome family physician Dr. Aaron Perreault to the Chapman Street practice.

Perreault grew up in Northfield, N.H. and spent his summer vacations on Moosehead Lake. His love of Maine motivated him to get an undergraduate degree in biochemistry at the University of Maine, Orono.

He was accepted into the Tufts/Maine Medical Center Medical School where he did his third year rotations in Farmington, and fourth year rotations in the greater Portland area. He subsequently joined the U.S. Navy and did residency in family medicine at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton, Cal.

After completing his commitment with the Navy, he left his final duty station at the Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor, Wash.

Perreault is thrilled to have moved to Damariscotta.

When looking into civilian work after the Navy, he found the direct primary care model. This immediately resonated with him and how he wanted to practice medicine. Perreault has always felt that the joy and art of medicine requires quality time with patients and understanding their personal stories. He aspires to match treatment plans that take into account patients’ unique personalities and backgrounds, not just a ‘cookie-cutter’ response for a given medical problem.

Dr. Perreault believes the direct primary care model allows for the increased time required to accomplish a much higher level of satisfaction and improved health for patients. His particular interests in medicine include dermatology, migraine and headache treatment and Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

Outside of medicine, he loves hiking and backpacking with his wife and dog, spending time with friends and family up at camp on Moosehead and getting in a sail whenever the boat isn’t broken.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

