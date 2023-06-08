Farm Fresh Rewards Has New Benefits for SNAP/EBT Shoppers

Farm Fresh Rewards, a program of Good Shepherd Food Bank, transitioned from paper vouchers to a discount at the checkout, making it easier to use rewards. SNAP/EBT shoppers will receive a 50% point-of-purchase discount on a wider variety of eligible fruits, veggies, legumes, and seedlings.

Farm Fresh Rewards is a nutrition incentives program designed to stretch budgets and improve fresh food access for thousands of enrolled Mainers.

With the new benefits, there is no need to remember paper vouchers, it is easier to sign up for rewards, and there is a wider variety of eligible fresh foods.

Participating retail stores in Lincoln County are Rising Tide Co-op, at 323 Main St. in Damariscotta, and Sheepscot General Store, at 98 Town House Road in Whitefield.

These local retailers provide a vital access point for more Maine farmers to benefit from nutrition incentives. When more Mainers can buy more local food, everyone wins – families can make healthier choices, farmers and local food outlets gain new customers, and local economies thrive.

To learn more about Farm Fresh Rewards, go to farmfreshrewards.org.

