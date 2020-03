Feed Our Scholars has decided, in an abundance of caution, to postpone its Saturday, March 14 recipe auction fundraiser scheduled for 5 p.m. at the St. Philip’s Lippiat Hall, 12 Hodge St., Wiscasset, intended to raise funds to supply weekend packs of food for Wiscasset schoolchildren living in food-insecure situations.

For more information, call 882-7184.

