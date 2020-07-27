Feed Our Scholars Requests Support

Wiscasset Feed Our Scholars’ “Set for Success” program is on track to fulfill basic school supply obligations for Wiscasset Elementary School students. The program’s committee is working with school staff to determine what those basic needs will entail, and intends to provide those supplies whether school resumes in-person or virtually.

The “Set for Success” committee is requesting monetary donations to support the program. Checks can be made out to St. Philip’s Church, with “Set for Success” on the memo line and then mailed to St. Philip’s Church, 12 Hodge St., Wiscasset, ME 04578. Parents who would be shopping for their students’ supplies are welcome to support the program’s bulk ordering with a donation instead.

