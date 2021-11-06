Final Days to Sent Letters to Santa

There are only a few days left for children to submit their Christmas wishes to The Lincoln County News’ Letters to Santa supplement.

A piece of special stationery was sent out in the Oct. 14 edition for children to write down what they would like for Christmas. Additional copies of the stationery are available at The Lincoln County News office at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle.

In order to ensure the letter can be properly scanned, children should use pencil or black pen and stay within the template’s boundaries. Letters must contain the child’s name, age, and town of residence to be printed.

Completed letters can be mailed to The Lincoln County News, P.O. Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543 or dropped off at Lincoln County Publishing Co. at 116 Mills Road in Newcastle; CLC YMCA at 525 Main St. in Damariscotta; or Waltz Soda Fountain in Renys Underground in downtown Damariscotta.

All letters must be submitted by Friday, Nov. 12, to be included in the supplement. The Lincoln County News reserves the right to not print a letter.

The supplement is made possible by sponsorships from local businesses, organizations, and individuals. All sponsors will be listed in the supplement based on sponsorship level: Santa’s elves, $300 and up, gift wrappers, $150-$299, stocking stuffers, $50-$149, and bell ringers, $20-$49.

The deadline for sponsorship pledges is noon Friday, Nov. 12. For more information or to sign up, call 563-3171 or email ads@lcnme.com.

The Letters to Santa supplement will run appear in the Nov. 18 edition of The Lincoln County News.

