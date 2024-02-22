Finn Kelly Named MVHS 2024 Principal’s Award Winner

The Maine Principal’s Award was established in 1984 to recognize students for academic excellence and good citizenship. Each member school names a senior class student as its award recipient.

Medomak Valley High School’s 2024 Principal’s Award winner is Finn Kelly.

Kelly is an outstanding citizen who serves as the student representative on the RSU 40 Board of Directors. Kelly has been a part of the revised recycling initiative, participates in Sources of Strength, and is a valued member of PAWS.

Many have witnessed his musical and acting talents in addition to benefiting from his professional delivery of the daily school announcements.

Kelly has a strong academic record and works diligently to learn, grow and achieve toward lifelong success.

