Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Finn Kelly Named MVHS 2024 Principal’s Award Winner

at

Finn Kelly, Medomak Valley High School 2024 Principal's Award winner. (Photo courtesy Lisa Genthner Gunn)

Finn Kelly, Medomak Valley High School 2024 Principal’s Award winner. (Photo courtesy Lisa Genthner Gunn)

The Maine Principal’s Award was established in 1984 to recognize students for academic excellence and good citizenship. Each member school names a senior class student as its award recipient.

Medomak Valley High School’s 2024 Principal’s Award winner is Finn Kelly.

Kelly is an outstanding citizen who serves as the student representative on the RSU 40 Board of Directors. Kelly has been a part of the revised recycling initiative, participates in Sources of Strength, and is a valued member of PAWS.

Many have witnessed his musical and acting talents in addition to benefiting from his professional delivery of the daily school announcements.

Kelly has a strong academic record and works diligently to learn, grow and achieve toward lifelong success.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^