Fire Safety Tips for Spring Fire Season

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Forest Protection Division urges caution and preparedness for spring wildfire season.

Maine has already experienced over 40 wildfires, consuming over 100 acres, in 2023. Spring weather conditions are extremely conducive to wildfires. Ninety percent of all wildfires are caused by people, destroying natural resources and property and threatening human life.

Wildfire safety starts with knowing and obeying local laws and regulations.

Everyone is asked to check with their town office, local fire service, or the Maine Forest Service before burning. Refer to maineburnpermit.com for open burning permits.

Other critical steps to preventing wildfires include mindfulness of weather conditions, particularly wind, and using only easily controlled locations for burning.

Allow woodstove and fireplace ashes to cool before disposing of them. Place ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep the ash container at least 10 feet away from the home and any other buildings. Never empty the ashes directly into a trash can, and most importantly, never use flammable gas-propellants.

For more information, call Maine Forest Service Forest Ranger Specialist Kent Nelson at 287-4989.

