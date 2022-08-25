First National Bank is proud to announce the winners of its 14th annual customer photo calendar contest.

Fifteen color photographs have been chosen from over 300 entries, and each winning photographer will be awarded a $150 cash prize. The images will appear in the bank’s 2023 desk calendar, tide calendar, and wall calendar, which will be available to customers in all offices of First National Bank by mid-November.

The winning entrants are as follows: cover photo, Carisa Landeis, of Eastport; January, Laura Zamifirescu, of Monroe; February, Lois Glaser, of Boothbay Harbor; March, Jeff DeBoer, of St. Cloud, Minn.; April, Dennis Boyd, of Pemaquid; May, Stephen Vecchiotti, of Bar Harbor; June, Dayna Herz, of Bangor; July, Lauren Remington, of Calais; August, Katie Dyer, of Mount Desert; September, Dale Joyce, of Swan’s Island; October, Amie Bowman, of Pittsfield; November, Michelle Christian, of Waldo; December, Jolene Andrews, of Brooksville; wall calendar image, Matthew Parisot, of Union; tide chart image, Kevin Burnham, of Boothbay.

First National Bank began asking its customers last fall to submit their very best original, scenic Maine shots. All photographers are welcome to enter the contest – professionals and amateurs, Maine residents and visitors. To continue First National Bank’s tradition of being a genuine Maine community bank, the custom calendars are being designed by Proforma Marketing Essentials in Camden.

“Every year we are amazed by the spectacular photographs taken by our customers,” said Susan Norton, executive vice president. “Producing custom calendars that highlight our customers’ talents and the natural beauty of our state is such a win-win situation. We look forward to sharing our calendars this fall.”

First National Bank, a subsidiary of The First Bancorp Inc., is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. For more information, call 1-800-564-3195 or go to thefirst.com.

