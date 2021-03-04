First Pumpkinfest Meeting March 18

All are welcome to the first planning meeting on March 18 for this year’s Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta. The meeting is from 4:30-6 p.m. in the Central Lincoln County YMCA’s meeting room at 525 Main St. in Damariscotta. Masks and social distancing will be required.

The meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook and viewers can send comments and questions ahead of and during the meeting.

Once again, the annual fun, family friendly, nearly free, fall festival is on the holiday weekend in October. This year the main dates are Oct. 9-11.

The mission of the nonprofit Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta is to promote education to citizens of all ages regarding the specific agricultural science required to grow giant pumpkins, and to provide local nonprofit organizations with opportunities for dissemination of information on their activities and fundraising.

The Pumpkinfest committee welcomes everyone to come to or watch the meeting to learn more about this year’s plans, ask questions, and get involved. As an all-volunteer organization, the festival’s success depends on community members’ help and support. For more information, email info@damariscottapumpkinfest.com.

The full 2021 schedule will be available soon on damariscottapumpkinfest.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

