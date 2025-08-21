First Shirley Gallagher Nursing Scholarship Awarded To Medomak Grad

Madison Holmes, a 2025 graduate of Medomak Valley High School and resident of Waldoboro, is the first recipient of the Shirley Gallagher Memorial Nursing Scholarship.

Established by the Miles Memorial Hospital League last year in honor of longtime Miles Drop-Off Center volunteer and former nurse Shirley Gallagher, the $1,500 scholarship is awarded to a current or former Lincoln County graduate pursuing a career in the nursing field.

Holmes will attend St. Joseph’s College of Maine in Standish in the fall where she will study to become a nurse practitioner. Health care runs in her family. Holmes’s mother and sister are both in the nursing profession.

While in high school, Holmes was involved in the National Honor Society, cross country, track, the Empty Bowl Supper, and the breast cancer fun run. She also volunteered at the local animal shelter, tutored students, and made homeless care kits.

In operation since 1930, Miles Memorial Hospital League is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formed to improve the health and wellness of the community by providing financial support for the local health care system. For more information about the league, go to milesmemorialhospitalleague.org.

