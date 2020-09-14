Advanced Search
Flu Vaccine Clinics Open at Lincoln Medical Partners

at

Lincoln Medical Partners Primary Care has announced upcoming flu vaccination clinics at all four of its primary care practices.

The schedule through September is:

Boothbay Harbor – Family Care Center, 19 St. Andrews Lane

Thursday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Call 633-7820 for an appointment.

Damariscotta – Watson Health Center, 24 Miles Center Way

Saturday, Sept. 19, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 23, 5 – 7 p.m.

Call 563-4250 for an appointment.

Waldoboro – 592 West Maine Street

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Call 832-6394 for an appointment.

Wiscasset – 49 Hooper Street

Wednesday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call 882-7911 for an appointment.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months old and older. Last year, at least 410,000 people were hospitalized with the flu and at least 62,000 people died from the virus.

Lincoln Medical Partners accepts all insurances except for TriCare.

