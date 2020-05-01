Food Pantries

Alna

The Alna Food Pantry is in the basement of the Alna town office, 1574 Alna Road. The pantry is open from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and 2-6 p.m. Thursday. The pantry allows one visit per week. Area residents are welcome.

They provide a list of what’s available, people give a list of what they want and then boxes are pre-packed, available for pickup or delivery. Email requests to alnaclerk@gmail.com or call 586-5313; both are checked frequently.

Boothbay region

The Boothbay Region Pantry at the First Congregational Church, 1 Eastern Ave., Boothbay Harbor, is open from noon to 2 p.m. Fridays. The food pantry serves Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, and Edgecomb residents. For more information, call 350-2962.

Bristol and South Bristol

The New Harbor Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9 – 10 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, 6 South Side Road, New Harbor. The pantry will also be open for drive-through service on April 29, 5 – 6:30 p.m. and starting May 13, will be open for drive-through service the 2nd Wednesday of each month from 5– 6:30 p.m. through Sept. 9.

The pantry serves all of Bristol and South Bristol. For more information call 529-2501.

Following guidance from the CDC, the pantry will have pre-packaged food bags available for drive-through pickup in the New Harbor United Methodist Church’s parking lot. During this time, personal selection of food is not an option.

Clients needing to have someone pick-up their food by proxy because they are ill or someone in their family is ill, must provide the proxy’s name to the pantry coordinator prior to the Saturday food pickup. Please call 529-2501 if there are questions about items that are available for distribution or for assistance with transportation and delivery.

The churches of the Pemaquid Peninsula Cooperative Ministry accept food and monetary donations from 9-10 a.m. Saturdays or by appointment and monetary donations by mail: New Harbor Food Pantry, P.O. Box 100, New Harbor, 04554.

Damariscotta, Newcastle, and Nobleboro

The Ecumenical Food Pantry at The Second Congregational Church in Newcastle is open from 9:30-11 a.m. every Tuesday. Families from Damariscotta, Newcastle, Nobleboro and the larger community are welcome. Free diapers are available. Due to concerns over COVID-19, they are pre-packing food and delivering it to one’s car. Please pull into the parking lot, stay in the car, and they’ll come to the car.

Representatives of the Ecumenical Committee on Homelessness Prevention and Tedford House are available during pantry hours to discuss housing needs. An educator from FARMS at the Y gives out food samples and recipes.

For more information, go to newcastlefoodpantry.org or call Ellen Dickens at 563-1311 or 380-0300 or Linda Sandefur at 529-6965.

Jefferson and Somerville

The Jefferson Area Community Food Pantry is open from 4-5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays. The Jefferson Food Pantry is located at the St. Giles Episcopal Church, 72 Gardiner Road, Jefferson, for folks from Jefferson and Somerville in need of food. Following guidance from the CDC, the pantry will have pre-packaged food bags available for drive-thru pickup.

The director is Allison Brooks. To donate, send a check with “JACFP” in the memo line to St. Giles church, P.O. Box 34, Jefferson, ME 04348. For more information, call 315-1134.

Waldoboro

The Waldoboro Food Pantry, in a temporary new location at the Waldoboro Town office, is open from 12-3 p.m. on every Tuesday of each month until further notice. No need to bring tote bags. For more information, call 785-4782.

Whitefield

The Whitefield Food Pantry in the St. Denis Parish Hall on Grand Army Road in Whitefield is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the first Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday of the month (except Saturdays following the first Friday). Due to concerns over COVID-19, they are pre-packing food and delivering it to one’s car. The pantry welcomes volunteers. For more information, call 582-2684 or 549-3672.

Wiscasset

St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Wiscasset runs the Help Yourself Shelf food pantry to serve area residents in need of food and other items. The pantry is open at the church, 12 Hodge St., Wiscasset, at 4:30-5:30 p.m. every Thursday for curbside pickup.

To donate non-perishable goods, paper products, diapers, other items, or cash (to purchase grocery items through Good Shepherd Food Bank), call the church at 882-7184. Families in need should come for food on any Thursday or, in emergencies, call the church at 882-7184.

The Wiscasset Church of the Nazarene Food bank is open from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Sunday; drive through only, at the back of the church.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

