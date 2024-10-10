Food Pantry Requests Donations for Thanksgiving Baskets

Thanksgiving is a time for gathering family and friends for a special meal, but some families find it difficult to afford the turkey and fixings to celebrate the holiday.

Through the generosity of many donors and the efforts of many volunteers, the Ecumenical Food Pantry of Lincoln County is able to coordinate the preparation of Thanksgiving food baskets every year to allow these families to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

The need is great. Last year 330 Thanksgiving baskets were packed by the Ecumenical Food Pantry’s eight sponsoring churches, Lincoln Academy students, and the larger community.

This year organizers expect demand to increase to 350 baskets.

To make a donation to this important initiative, mail a check or money order to Ecumenical Food Pantry of Lincoln County, P.O. Box 46, Newcastle, ME, 04553.

