Food Pantry to Provide Thanksgiving Dinners

Through the generosity of donors and the efforts of volunteers, the Ecumenical Food Pantry in Newcastle is able to coordinate the preparation of Thanksgiving food baskets to allow local families in need to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Donations give the Ecumenical Food Pantry the funding it needs to purchase turkeys and other foodstuffs for the baskets. Local farms faithfully make donations of fresh produce, such as apples, potatoes, and squash for the baskets.

Trucks from 10 Lincoln County towns pick up the approximately 200 baskets for their neighbors and bring them to their town offices for distribution. Towns served include Alna, Bremen, Bristol, Damariscotta, Dresden, Newcastle, Nobleboro, South Bristol, Waldoboro, and Whitefield. Families interested in receiving a Thanksgiving basket are asked to sign up at their town office by Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Monetary donations, to support these Thanksgiving dinners, may be sent to Ecumenical Food Pantry, P.O. Box 46, Newcastle, ME 04553, or made online at newcastlefoodpantry.org.

