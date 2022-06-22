Need help navigating the various food programs in Lincoln County? Call the food security hotline at 563-6658, and leave a message with your contact information. Project Coordinator Jess Breithaupt will call you back and discuss local options with you.

CSAs

Community Supported Agriculture farm customers commit early in the year to buy a farm’s harvest by purchasing a farm share. Throughout the growing season CSA members receive boxes of the farm’s harvest. Participating farms in Lincoln County include:

Bristol: High Hopes Farm, 380-3197

Damariscotta: Clark Farms, clarkfarmsme.com or 549-3363

Dresden: Goranson Farm, goransonfarm.me or 737-8834

Newcastle: Morning Dew farm, morningdeworganic.com or 350-5075

Nobleboro: Spear’s Farm, 832-4488

Waldoboro: Coppertail Farm, coppertailfarm.com or 541-729-5769; Uprooted Farm, uprootedmaine.com or 612-9053

Westport Island: Tarbox Farm, tarboxfarm.com or 522-0840

Whitefield: Swallowtail Farm, swallowtailfarmandcreamery.com or 837-3601

For seniors

Senior Commodity Boxes: People at least 60 years of age may be eligible for monthly food boxes. The boxes include nonperishable items like peanut butter, pasta, and instant mashed potatoes. Call Spectrum Generations at 563-1363, Ext. 1, for more information and to sign up.

Maine Senior Farm Share: Participating seniors receive a share worth $50 of first-quality, fresh, local produce at no cost from an authorized farm during the growing season. Choose a farm and sign-up with them directly by calling them to register. Participating farms in Lincoln County include Uprooted (612-9053); Spear’s Farms (832-4488); Keekionga Farm II (841-9731); Dharma Farm (450-8958); SeaLyon Farm (443-924-0352); Sheepscot General Store 624-2710).

Food drives

Dresden Elementary School is hosting a snack drive for donations for its backpack program. Donations can be dropped off at school, or purchased on Amazon and shipped directly to 86 Cedar Grove Road in Dresden. Email Beth at bethcowingyoung@gmail.com for more information.

On Friday, June 17 , the CLC YMCA is having a Fill the Y Bus food drive at Main Street Grocery from 1-5 p.m. to benefit the YMCA and HLC emergency food boxes, and YMCA teen snacks. Donations can be called in to Main Street Grocery at 563-3507.

There are three ways to donate: Drop off at the Lincoln County Regional Planning commission at 297 Bath Road, Wiscasset, drop off at Healthy Lincoln County at 281 Main St., Damariscotta, or contact Jess Breithaupt at 975-6201, or jbreithaupt@healthylincolncounty.org.

