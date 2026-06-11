Four Earn Diplomas at Boothbay-Wiscasset Regional Adult Education

Boothbay-Wiscasset Regional Adult Education celebrated the graduation of four adults who completed the High School Equivalency Tests, known as HiSET, at its Boothbay Region High School office in a ceremony on Saturday, June 6 at Barrett’s Park.

Graduates included Anina Halter, of Boothbay Harbor and Newcastle, Nevaeh Morin, of Boothbay, and Allyson Warren, of Edgecomb. Camla Dunbar, of Boothbay Harbor, received a certificate diploma, and will finish HiSET testing over the summer. Director Raye Leonard offered an address.

Warren received the Boothbay Persistence in High School Completion Award, given to a graduate who has demonstrated exceptional persistence in their journey toward earning a high school equivalency through the HiSET program. It honors not only the academic achievement but also the time, effort, and personal commitment required to overcome obstacles and stay the course.

Warren was 16 years old when she enrolled with adult education in September 2025. She understood that she could prepare for the HiSET exams but had to wait until she turned 17 in March to begin official testing, following Maine’s rules for high school completion.

Warren was not deterred by this, and regularly attended learning labs where instructor Margit Ahlin observed that she was determined to learn the material, even when it was challenging.

Dunbar received the Boothbay Lifelong Learner Award, presented to an exceptional adult learner who exemplifies what it truly means to be a lifelong learner. Having successfully completed the HiSET, this individual’s journey is marked not just by academic achievement, but by a dedication to personal growth and intellectual curiosity.

Dunbar has a dream of working in the medical field. Despite leaving school in the fourth grade in her home country of Jamaica, she managed to gain enough knowledge, and certainly wisdom and determination, to continue postsecondary training for her dream job.

Dunbar is the definition of a lifelong learner, asking questions, seeking answers, and always committed to furthering herself. She has overcome great odds to get where she is today, and graduating with a high school equivalency diploma is just the first step in a lifetime of ongoing achievement.

The ceremony was attended by family, friends, and program staff and culminated in cake, conversation, and photos.

Twelve adults graduated from Boothbay-Wiscasset Regional Adult Education in the 2025-2026 program year. Previous graduates include Brody Giles, of Boothbay Harbor, Madison Lorrain, of Boothbay, Larsson Lugg, of Palermo, Jeffrey Mckinney, of Newcastle, Colin Mettle, of West Boothbay Harbor, David Shaw, of Westport Island, Kyla Warren, of Edgecomb, and Peter Young, of Boothbay.

HiSET Learning Lab continues by appointment with Ahlin through the summer. English language learning with Nicole MacDonald takes place from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursdays in the community room at Boothbay Region High School.

Planning for the fall enrichment catalog is underway and course proposals are still being accepted.

Boothbay-Wiscasset Regional Adult Education offers high school completion, career and college advising, workforce preparation, and enrichment courses to adults in Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Wiscasset, and beyond.

For more information, go to boothbayae.maineadulted.org. To make an appointment to enroll in any program, email rleonard@aos98schools.org or call or text 315-5651.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

