Four LA Debaters Qualify for National Tournament

Four members of Lincoln Academy’s debate team advanced to the national tournament in speech after the National Catholic Forensic League Qualifying Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 3. The tournament took place at Bangor High School.

In national qualifying meets, the top four in their category advance.

Junior Jilly McLaughlin placed in the original oratory category with her speech, “Crikey! A Need for New Conservation Efforts,” which described how the work of Steve Irwin, known as The Crocodile Hunter, ignited her passion for working in wildlife conservation, a field she intends to pursue in college.

Freshmen Ori Taylor and Ayesha Giberson placed in oratorical declamation, in which a student delivers another’s speech; Ori with a speech given by Princess Diana entitled “Women and Mental Health,” and Ayesha with a TED Talk given by Carmen Garcia entitled “Speaking Up about Suicide.”

Freshman Eli Jones competed in the extemporaneous speech category, in which a student is given a topic and a half hour to research the topic and write a speech, then must deliver their speech immediately to a judge. All students compete in four rounds, so Jones researched, wrote, and delivered four speeches on different topics throughout the day.

Juniors Noa Burchesky and Laila Brady placed in public forum debate at the state championships in Skowhegan on Jan. 20. Junior Quinn Conroy and sophomore Julia Deitrick competed in congressional debate at the State House in Augusta on Jan. 27.

According to Lincoln Academy social studies teacher and debate coach Kathleen Halm, “all debate team competitors showed great strength, humor, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the season, and we’re extremely proud of their achievements.”

The national speech tournament takes place in Chicago May 25-26.

