Fourth Grade Winter Field Trip to Hidden Valley Nature Center

The Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson was the scene of a flurry of activity on Tuesday, Feb. 6, as fourth-grade students from Wiscasset Elementary School visited with naturalist Cami Wilbert to discuss strategies and structures animals use to survive winter.

First, students worked in cooperative groups to determine which animals remain active during the winter and which animals hibernate.

The students checked out pictures of animals to notice that thick fur and clustering in groups were two methods animals used to stay warm.

Once all the pictures were sorted and strategies discussed, the students were given the serious task of creating a structure to keep animal blood (warm, liquid jello) from freezing.

Different groups used strategies like building up a snowpack or stuffing a hole with dried grasses and leaves. While they gave the “blood” time to acclimate to the weather, all the children went on a search for food that would feed chickadees. Once a bag of chickadee food was gathered, it was time to check the “blood.”

Unfortunately, most of the blood froze, but the students were gleeful in showing off all the chickadee food they discovered. On the hike out, everyone took a moment to check out a boulder that had broken.

They examined both the boulder and the broken piece carefully to determine what may have caused the smaller piece to fall. This exploration set the stage for the fourth-grade weathering and erosion unit.

Another great day at Hidden Valley Nature Center left fourth-graders happy to be outside and ready to explore more of their world.

