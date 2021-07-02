Fourth of July Events

Damariscotta

The Damariscotta Fireworks display will begin immediately after dusk in the municipal parking lot. There will be no daytime festivities this year. In the event of bad weather, the display will be postponed until Monday, July 5.

Edgecomb

The Edgecomb Fire Department’s annual pancake breakfast will take place on Saturday, July 3 at the fire station. Breakfast will be served from 7-11 a.m. and consist of pancakes, bacon, orange juice, and coffee. Donations are appreciated.

Jefferson

The Jefferson Fire Department will have its annual chicken barbecue at the fire station at 204 Waldoboro Road on Saturday, July 3 starting at noon. The barbecue will be a drive through event and will last until the chicken is sold out. Donations toward the dinners will benefit the fire department.

The second annual Clary Lake Fourth of July boat parade will take place at 2 p.m. All are invited to decorate their boat and meet at the public landing on Clary Lake in Jefferson for a cruise of the lake. Participants are also encouraged to decorate their dock if they would like. For more information, call Shanna Pease at 485-4171

South Bristol

The annual ice cream social will be held at the Thompson Ice House at 4568 Route 129 in South Bristol on Saturday, July 3 from noon to 3 p.m., or until the ice cream is gone. Participants can hand crank ice cream using ice from the ice house, while others can simply enjoy eating ice cream and socializing with friends and neighbors.

Whitefield

Whitefield’s second Fourth of July Cruise will begin at 9:30 a.m. and run from the Sheepscot Links Golf Course on Townhouse Road and proceed on a 10-mile route to Kings Mills village. There will be no official gathering after the cruise.

Wiscasset

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. and proceed from Churchill Street to Federal Street, Main Street, and Middle Street.

Fireworks will begin at approximately 9 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

