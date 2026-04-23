Frances Perkins Center Welcomes Inaugural Curator

The Frances Perkins Center announced the appointment of Kate Webber as its inaugural curator.

Webber will lead the center’s education and interpretation team, oversee the management of cultural resources, and guide the development of interpretive exhibits and materials. She will also work to expand educational programming in alignment with the center’s mission to share the life and legacy of Frances Perkins, starting with the Frances Perkins National Monument’s upcoming summer season, which will run from June 17 to Oct. 11.

“I feel so lucky to have found a position that blends my love of public history, civic engagement, and sharing stories of strong women,” said Webber. “Even though Frances Perkins is a larger-than-life figure who achieved national policies that still shape our lives today, there are so many pieces of her personal story that everyone can relate to.”

Webber brings 15 years of experience working with cultural organizations across Maine. Her previous roles include positions at the Maine State Museum, Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning, and Labor, and the Maine Humanities Council. She also served as a historical preservation fellow with the Island Institute on Swan’s Island.

She holds a Master of Arts in museum studies from the Cooperstown Graduate Program, where she focused on programming and public history, and earned her undergraduate degree from Bates College, studying anthropology with a concentration in environment, place, and history.

Webber currently serves on the board of the Maine Association of Archives and Museums.

“Frances Perkins’ work continues to shape our lives today, and it’s essential that we tell her story in ways that resonate with modern audiences,” said Frances Perkins Center Executive Director Amanda Hatch. “Kate brings the experience and vision to help us do just that through engaging exhibits and programming, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our growing team!”

For more information about the Frances Perkins Center, go to francesperkinscenter.org.

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