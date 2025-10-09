Frances Perkins Center Welcomes More Than 4,000 Visitors In Inaugural Season

The Frances Perkins Center announced the completion of the inaugural summer visitor season at the Frances Perkins National Monument, where more than 4,000 people visited from across Maine and beyond from mid-June through late September. The site was designated a national monument in December 2024.

The summer season introduced guests to the legacy of Frances Perkins, the first woman to serve in a U.S. presidential cabinet and the architect of many New Deal programs. Visitors explored the new welcome center and a self-guided exhibit inside the historic 1837 barn, and accessed the property’s scenic trails and grounds, which remain open daily from dawn to dusk year-round.

“The strong turnout in our first season as a national monument shows how deeply Frances Perkins’ story resonates today,” said Frances Perkins Center Executive Director Amanda Hatch. “We are honored to share her life and work with so many people, and we look forward to building on this momentum.”

The Frances Perkins Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the official philanthropic partner of the Frances Perkins National Monument, staffs the welcome center, maintains the trails, and advances its broader mission of education, preservation, and advocacy.

The organization does not currently receive direct funding from the National Park Service and relies on community support and donations to sustain these efforts.

Planning for the 2026 summer season is underway, with dates and details on visitor offerings to be announced early next year. To stay informed, the public is encouraged to subscribe to the Frances Perkins Center’s e-newsletter.

For more information, go to francesperkinscenter.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

