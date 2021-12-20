Free Christmas Dinner at Lincoln County Assembly of God

Lincoln County Assembly of God will once again provide free Christmas dinners from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until all food is gone, on Dec. 25.

Simply drive up to the church and receive a to-go homemade dinner consisting of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, peas, home baked roll and Christmas cookies.

Lincoln County Assembly of God is located at 672 Main St., corner of Business Route 1 and Belvedere Road in Damariscotta. For more information, call Pastor Tom Wagers at 380-3535.

