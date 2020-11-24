Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner

The Lincoln County Assembly of God will continue to prepare its free annual Thanksgiving dinner for the community this year, but will offer curbside pickup instead of in-person dining.

Community members can pick up their meals between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The church will deliver meals to vehicles in single-serving takeout containers while supplies last.

The church is preparing the meal in gratitude for God’s love, mercy, and provision, especially in challenging times. The meal will include turkey with gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and corn, as well as a choice of apple or pumpkin pie.

The church is at 672 Main St. in Damariscotta. For more information, call 380-3535.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

