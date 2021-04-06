Advanced Search
Free Food Box Program Returns

at

Local community organizations will again host a series of drive-thru farm stands in Lincoln County.

Food boxes can be picked up at the Waldoboro Town Office on Wednesday, April 7 from 1-3 p.m.

The next drive-thru farm stand will be at the Whitefield Calvary Baptist Church on Wednesday, April 14 from 2-5 p.m.

Boxes will be available at the Sherman Lake rest stop in Newcastle on Wednesday, April 21 from 3-5 p.m.

The final drive-thru farm stand will take place at the Wiscasset Community Center Wednesday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All boxes are free and contain produce, meat, and dairy. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. Boxes will be available while supplies last.

To maintain social distancing and to follow safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, workers will be wearing masks and will place the food box in attendant’s vehicles.

To reserve orders of 10 or more boxes or for more information, call Sandy Gilbreath at 232-5419 or email sandyg@lcrpc.org.

