Free Meals for Kids All Summer

Beginning the week of June 21, multiple local organizations will come together to provide local children and teens with free, healthy meals throughout the summer through the U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded Summer Food Service Program.

The program is open to all children 18 and under. No questions are asked and no registration is required. Children also do not need to be enrolled in programs hosted at sites to receive meals.

Healthy Lincoln County sponsors the program, recruiting participating organizations and sites. In summer 2020, they worked with over 30 sites that served over 33,000 meals to children in Lincoln and Knox counties.

Last summer, with support from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Newcastle Chrysler Dodge Jeep, and Colby & Gale Inc., the program used a van like a free food truck for kids, bringing meals to kids in specific neighborhoods. That effort will expand this summer, visiting kids in at least 10 local neighborhoods with a van that was purchased for the program last winter, thanks to a grant from No Kid Hungry.

This summer, meals will be available at the following sites in Lincoln County:

Boothbay: Clifford Playground, Campbell Creek, Camp Knickerbocker, and Boothbay Region YMCA.

Damariscotta: Central Lincoln County YMCA and Ledgewood Court.

Edgecomb: Davis Island.

Jefferson Village School

Waldoboro: Miller School, East Ridge, Waldoborough Village, Marble Oaks, and Skyview Ridge.

Wiscasset: community center, Maplewood, Whippoorwill, and Sheepscot Bay Apartments.

The full schedule, with days, times, and a list of mobile sites, will be posted on the Lincoln County Summer Meals Facebook page. The schedule is subject to change; new meal sites may be added.

For more information or to volunteer, call 563-1330 or visit healthylincolncounty.org. Lee Emmons, the program coordinator, can be reached directly at lemmons@healthylincolncounty.org.

Healthy Lincoln County is a nonprofit community health organization with a mission to build a healthy Lincoln County through collaboration, education, and outreach. Healthy Lincoln County focuses on a number of strategies to support community health, including substance use prevention, nutrition and food security, active living, and mental health.

