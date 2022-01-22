Free Narcan Training Jan. 28

Healthy Lincoln County and the Community Resource Council Addiction Outreach Program of Boothbay are proud to announce that they will be offering a free Narcan (Naloxone) training to the Boothbay Region and beyond via Zoom at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.

Healthy Lincoln County is able to distribute Narcan as a tier 2 distributor on behalf of MaineGeneral Medical Center. Upon completion of this one-hour training, each attendee will receive one kit, or one collective kit for their business’ first aid toolbox, depending on their needs

Additionally, participants will receive supplemental resources to have on hand should they want to review what was discussed in the live training event. This event will not be recorded to ensure that only those who attend receive kits.

To register and receive the Zoom link, email Larissa Hannan at lhannan@healthylincolncounty.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

