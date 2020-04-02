Free Oil Change Service for Healthcare Workers

Atlantic Motorcar Center of Wiscasset is offering free oil change services to nurses, doctors, RNAs, PAs, EMTs, and medics. Free loaner cars are also available for healthcare professionals during service.

AMC is providing this free service to thank those professionals working on the frontlines of the global pandemic. The AMC Service team is conducting strict sanitation for every service, including wiping all high touch point areas of each vehicle before and after service. Service team members wear gloves during service as well.

The AMC Service team is also offering free pickup of vehicles for healthcare workers wishing to have cars serviced while at work. The team is also offering pickup service from healthcare workers’ homes if requested.

This offer is available for a limited time only and is limited to one oil change per household or family. Only cars and small SUVs are accepted because the shop cannot accommodate trucks.

To schedule service, call 882-9969 and ask for Ted. Please present medical badge or ID at service.

