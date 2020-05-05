Free Public WiFi in Waldoboro Village

The BugTussle Annex, a coworking space and event venue located at 251 Jefferson Street in Waldoboro’s historic village district, is pleased to announce that free, high speed public Wi-Fi has been made available to the residents of Waldoboro and all others who might need it during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new open WiFi, VillageNet, currently covers the entirety of the Kuhn municipal parking lot (located directly behind the Annex) and 860 Main Street, next to the Meenahga Grange building. WiFi coverage is also available in the public parking spaces along Jefferson Street, directly in front of the Annex, as well as in the public parking spaces just up the hill on Glidden Street.

The SSID is VillageNet and no password is required for access. This Wi-Fi service will be available at no cost, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for the foreseeable future.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

