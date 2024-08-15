Free Reusable Party Packs Help The Environment

Over the past year, community members and visitors have saved over $1,000, prevented the disposal of over 12,000 single-use foodware items, reduced the community’s trash at the transfer station by nearly 250 pounds, and reduced carbon emissions by the equivalent of .69 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

They did this by borrowing reusable party packs over 10 times to host more than 50 parties over the course of the past year at their homes and workplaces rather than buying and throwing away single-use forks, spoons, knives, plates, bowls, cups and napkins.

Last July, the volunteer-led Community Reuse Project in Damariscotta, supported by the CLC YCMA, Rising Tide, Mexicali Blues, and Renys, assembled five party packs that can serve up to 20 people each.

The Natural Resources Council of Maine provided grant funding to purchase durable and non-toxic plates, bowls and cups while Renys donated stainless steel flatware and Mexicali Blues donated colorful cloth napkins. The YMCA and Rising Tide donate space and staff time as pick-up and drop-off locations.

Residents and visitors can sign up to reserve party packs year-round for their upcoming parties by visiting the Community Reuse Project’s website at bit.ly/3YDD6nb, emailing thecommunityreuseproject@gmail.com, or visiting The Community Reuse Project’s Facebook page.

The concept for the party packs came from Upstream, a nonprofit headquartered in Damariscotta working across North America to accelerate a shift from single-use to reuse. To learn more about reuse and Upstream, go to upstreamsolutions.org.

