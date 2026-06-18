Free Summer Meals Help Keep Kids Fed This Summer

Healthy Lincoln County is coordinating free summer meals for children and teens through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program, in partnership with local schools and organizations.

Meals will be available at sites across Lincoln County and nearby communities throughout the summer months. The program is open to all children ages 18 and under, no questions asked, and no registration required.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), age or disability, and there will be no discrimination during the meal service.

Healthy Lincoln County sponsors the listed sites that are open to the community to any child in the area.

Meals will be provided, at a first-come, first-served basis.

Clifford Playground, in Boothbay, will have breakfast and lunch meals available from 10:35-10:50 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday from June 23 through Aug. 20.

In Boothbay Harbor, breakfast and lunch will be available at Campbell Creek Apartments from 10:10-10:25 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday from June 23 through Aug 20.

At the CLC YMCA in Damariscotta, breakfast will be available from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday from June 22 through Aug. 21.

Also in Damariscotta, breakfast and lunch will be available at Ledgewood Court Apartments from 9:05-9:20 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday from June 22 through Aug. 19.

Breakfast and lunch will be available on Tuesday and Thursday from 11:45 a.m. to noon at the Davis Island Townhomes neighborhood in Edgecomb from June 23 through Aug. 20.

Jefferson Village School will have breakfast and lunch available from 11:20-11:35 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday from June 22 through Aug. 21.

There will be four sites in Waldoboro. Brookside Mobile Home Park will have breakfast and lunch from 10-10:15 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday from June 22 to Aug. 19; Medomak Middle School will offer breakfast and lunch from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 22 through Aug. 21; Marble Oaks Neighborhood will have breakfast and lunch available from 10:05 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday from June 22 through Aug 19; and Waldoboro Village Apartments, will offer breakfast and lunch from 10:45-11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday from June 22 through Aug. 19.

In Wiscasset, Sheepscot Bay Apartments will have lunch available from 11:15-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday from June 23 through Aug. 20.

Outside of Lincoln County, the Thomaston Public Library will have breakfast and lunch available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday from June 22 to Aug. 21.

The schedule is subject to change. For more information, find Healthy Lincoln County on Facebook, call 563-1330, email summermeals@healthylincolncounty.org, or go to healthylincolncounty.org/summermeals.

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