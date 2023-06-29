Free Summer Meals

Several local organizations are coming together to provide youth with free, healthy meals throughout the summer through the USDA funded Summer Food Service Program.

The program is open to all children ages 18 and under, no questions asked, and no registration required. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination during the meal service. While many sites offer programming, kids do not need to be enrolled in programs to receive meals. Healthy Lincoln County sponsors the following sites that are opened in the community to any child in the area:

Boothbay

Campbell Creek Village, June 27 – Aug. 24; lunch, Tuesday and Thursday

Clifford Playground, June 26 – Aug 24; lunch, 11:30 a.m. – noon, Monday through Friday

Boothbay Region YMCA, June 26 – Aug 25; lunch, 11:30 a.m. – noon, Monday through Friday

Damariscotta

CLC YMCA, June 26 – Aug 25; breakfast 7:30-8:15 a.m.; lunch, noon – 1 p.m., Monday through Friday

Ledgewood Court Apartments, June 27 – Aug 24; lunch, 12:30-1 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday

Edgecomb

Davis Island Neighborhood, June 27 – Aug 24; lunch, 11:30 a.m. – noon, Tuesday and Thursday

Jefferson

Jefferson Village School, June 26 – Aug 23; lunch, 11:30 a.m. – noon, Monday and Wednesday

Waldoboro

Brookside Mobile Home Park, June 26 – Aug 23; lunch, 9:45-10 a.m., Monday and Wednesday

Medomak Valley Middle/High School, lunch, 11:30 a.m. – noon; Monday and Wednesday

Miller School, June 26 – Aug. 11; breakfast, 8–8:30 a.m., lunch, 11:30 a.m. – noon; Monday through Friday

Skyview Ridge Neighborhood, June 26 – Aug 23; lunch, 10:05-10:20 a.m., Monday and Wednesday

Waldoboro Village Apartments, June 26 – Aug 23; lunch, 10:30-11 a.m., Monday and Wednesday

Miller School, June 25 – Aug 24; Breakfast 9–9:30 a.m., lunch 12-1pm, Monday through Friday

Medomak Valley Middle School, July 9-26; breakfast 7:30 – 8:30 a.m., lunch 11 – noon, Monday through Thursday

Wiscasset

Wiscasset Community Recreation Center, July 2 – Aug. 17; breakfast 7:30 – 8:30 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

Wiscasset Middle/High School, July 11 – July 28; breakfast 7:30–8 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday

Wiscasset Elementary School, July 11-27 and Aug. 1-17, breakfast, 8-9:30 a.m., lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday

Sheepscot Bay Apartments, June 27 – Aug. 24; lunch, Tuesday and Thursday

Healthy Lincoln County is also looking for volunteers to help drive LuLu the Lunch Wagon and to help provide deliveries from the kitchen to the site. Contact Amy Bedard at abedard@healthylincolncounty.org to express interest.

The schedule is subject to change. More information, including menus and the full schedule can be found on the Healthy Lincoln County Facebook page, by calling 563-1330, or at healthylincolncounty.org/summer-meals-program.php.

Healthy Lincoln County is a non-profit, community health organization that brings together partners to ensure the residents of Lincoln County have equitable access to health. Healthy Lincoln County focuses on a number of strategies to support community health including substance use prevention, tobacco-free living, nutrition and food security, active living, and mental health.

