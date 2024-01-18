Free Tax Preparation Available in Lincoln County

Appointments are now available for free tax-return preparation assistance in Lincoln County. Volunteers from the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program will prepare taxes for free at Spectrum Generations and Skidompha Library in Damariscotta, or the Waldoboro town office.

The program is open to taxpayers of all ages and AARP membership is not required.

Trained and IRS-certified volunteers will help get every tax credit and deduction taxpayers have earned, including Maine sales and property tax (or rent) fairness credits. Even those who do not generally pay state or federal taxes may be eligible for these refundable credits.

Participants will need to bring last year’s tax return, all 2023 tax documents, property tax bills, and any other information that might be helpful. Photo identification is also required. There are no age or income limits for this program. However, some returns may be out of scope and tax-aide volunteers would not be able to prepare them.

For example, volunteers can’t prepare returns with rental income (except land-only rentals or rentals of personal residence for fewer than 15 days), any virtual currency investment or transaction, or complex business income.

Spectrum Generations in Damariscotta will be open 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for tax preparation beginning Tuesday, Jan. 30. Appointments are required.

To have a return prepared at Spectrum Generations, call 563-1363 ext. 1 to make an appointment. Spectrum Generations is located in the Pine Grove Plaza, Suite 5, 767 Main St. in Damariscotta, next to N.C. Hunt Lumber on Route 1.

Skidompha Library, located at 184 Main St. in Damariscotta, will host tax preparation from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 31. Appointments are required. To schedule a tax-preparation appointment at Skidompha Library, call 887-0919.

This year volunteers will also be at the Waldoboro town office, located at 1600 Atlantic Highway (Route 1), from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays Feb. 13, March 5, and March 26. No appointments are needed in Waldoboro. Call 832-5369 for more information.

