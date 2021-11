Individuals may pick up a free take-out Thanksgiving dinner at Lincoln County Assembly of God, 672 Main St., Damariscotta. Each dinner will have roasted turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, cranberry sauce, and apple or pumpkin pie.

Simply drive to the church between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, for a classic holiday meal. For more information, call Pastor Tom Wagers at 380-3535.

